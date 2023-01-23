Short Interest in Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Increases By 14.7%

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the December 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Dundee Stock Performance

Shares of DDEJF remained flat at $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 152 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,275. Dundee has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 29.11 and a quick ratio of 28.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99.

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter.

Dundee Company Profile

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

