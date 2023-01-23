Short Interest in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Rises By 14.1%

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 502,100 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the December 15th total of 440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David R. Little sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $561,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,349,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,843,040.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP David C. Vinson sold 3,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $98,564.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at $173,880.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David R. Little sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $561,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,349,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,843,040.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,757 shares of company stock valued at $775,736. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DXP Enterprises

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXPE. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,080,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,545,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,323,000 after purchasing an additional 88,103 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 553.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 61,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 560,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,171,000 after acquiring an additional 58,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Trading Down 0.1 %

DXPE stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.96. The stock had a trading volume of 33,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,984. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $543.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.90. DXP Enterprises has a twelve month low of $22.09 and a twelve month high of $34.74.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $387.31 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that DXP Enterprises will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to the energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

