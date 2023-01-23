Short Interest in Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO) Expands By 15.5%

Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the December 15th total of 3,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Edgio Stock Performance

EGIO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.36. The company had a trading volume of 581,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,088. The firm has a market cap of $301.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.82. Edgio has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $5.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get Edgio alerts:

Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Edgio had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 27.17%. The firm had revenue of $121.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.12 million. On average, analysts expect that Edgio will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Edgio

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edgio during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Edgio in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Edgio in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Edgio in the 4th quarter valued at $2,062,000. 35.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Edgio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.75 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen lowered Edgio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.75 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Northland Securities lowered Edgio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital set a $2.50 price target on Edgio in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Edgio from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Edgio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edgio, Inc provides edge-enabled software solutions through an integrated delivery, applications, and streaming platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edgio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.