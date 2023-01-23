Short Interest in Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Drops By 13.6%

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,342,700 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the December 15th total of 1,553,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 197.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMRAF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Emera from C$69.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Emera from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Emera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Emera from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Emera alerts:

Emera Price Performance

OTCMKTS EMRAF traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $40.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485. Emera has a 12-month low of $35.24 and a 12-month high of $52.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.08.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.