Short Interest in Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Decreases By 12.4%

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,400 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the December 15th total of 132,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 432,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Enservco

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENSV. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enservco during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Enservco during the first quarter worth about $51,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Enservco during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Enservco by 87.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 41,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Enservco in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 9.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enservco alerts:

Enservco Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN ENSV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.40. 81,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.54. Enservco has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $8.76.

Enservco Company Profile

Enservco ( NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 58.20% and a negative net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $3.45 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling, as well as well site construction services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.