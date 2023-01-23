Short Interest in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Expands By 22.3%

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,200 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the December 15th total of 104,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Enstar Group Price Performance
ESGR stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $242.19. The stock had a trading volume of 52,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Enstar Group has a 1-year low of $169.04 and a 1-year high of $286.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.61.
Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($8.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Enstar Group
Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.
