Short Interest in EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Rises By 11.1%

EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 548,800 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the December 15th total of 493,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 686.0 days.

EQB Stock Performance

EQGPF stock remained flat at $42.99 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 458. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.03. EQB has a 52-week low of $33.21 and a 52-week high of $61.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQGPF. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on EQB from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on EQB from C$85.50 to C$87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on EQB from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on EQB from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

About EQB

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

