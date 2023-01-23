Short Interest in Essential Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EEYUF) Decreases By 9.1%

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EEYUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 211,700 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the December 15th total of 232,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.0 days.

Essential Energy Services Trading Up 4.4 %

EEYUF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.30. 26,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,291. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.28. Essential Energy Services has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $0.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Essential Energy Services from C$0.60 to C$0.55 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Essential Energy Services Company Profile

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers completion, production, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

