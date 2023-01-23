Short Interest in EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW) Decreases By 7.1%

EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the December 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its position in shares of EVgo by 16.1% during the third quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 428,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 59,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP raised its position in shares of EVgo by 3.9% during the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,234,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after buying an additional 46,568 shares during the last quarter.

Get EVgo alerts:

EVgo Trading Up 14.3 %

NASDAQ:EVGOW traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,441. EVgo has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $4.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1.58.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.