Short Interest in FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Decreases By 20.0%

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on FGROY. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 165 ($2.01) to GBX 160 ($1.95) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on FirstGroup from GBX 160 ($1.95) to GBX 130 ($1.59) in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on FirstGroup from GBX 129 ($1.57) to GBX 131 ($1.60) in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

FirstGroup Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FGROY remained flat at $1.26 during midday trading on Friday. 71 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335. FirstGroup has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30.

FirstGroup Cuts Dividend

About FirstGroup

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were paid a $0.0085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.71%.

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; passenger rail services; and hull trains and Lumos.

