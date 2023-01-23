Short Interest in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Increases By 23.0%

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,630,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the December 15th total of 11,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th.

In related news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 3,744 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $74,992.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,791,400.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Flex news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 3,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $74,992.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,791,400.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,122.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,734,074 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Flex by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 889,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,082,000 after buying an additional 10,520 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Flex by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Flex by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 53,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.24. 3,757,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,994,113. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.45. Flex has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $25.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 2.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Flex will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

