Short Interest in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Rises By 14.9%

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,520,000 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the December 15th total of 10,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,590,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,138,210,000 after buying an additional 32,188,292 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,770,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $912,603,000 after buying an additional 21,986,388 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $737,656,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,956,000 after buying an additional 13,113,673 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,318,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,745,000 after buying an additional 3,150,186 shares during the period. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,487,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,510. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 78.26 and a beta of 0.70. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $32.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. This is an increase from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 459.28%.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

