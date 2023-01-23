Short Interest in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Drops By 6.7%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,470,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the December 15th total of 12,300,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUT. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Mining Trading Up 6.0 %

HUT traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $2.04. 11,060,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,819,399. Hut 8 Mining has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $8.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.74. The company has a market cap of $449.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hut 8 Mining ( NASDAQ:HUT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.12). Hut 8 Mining had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $24.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUT shares. DA Davidson lowered Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

