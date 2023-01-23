Short Interest in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Grows By 18.7%

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 460,400 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the December 15th total of 387,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised IDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get IDT alerts:

IDT Price Performance

NYSE IDT opened at $28.74 on Monday. IDT has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $43.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.13 million, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDT

IDT ( NYSE:IDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $321.82 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in IDT in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in IDT by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDT in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IDT during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

IDT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech, net2phone, and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; and national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.