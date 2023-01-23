Short Interest in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Grows By 18.7%

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2023

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDTGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 460,400 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the December 15th total of 387,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised IDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

IDT Price Performance

NYSE IDT opened at $28.74 on Monday. IDT has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $43.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.13 million, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.44.

IDT (NYSE:IDTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $321.82 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in IDT in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in IDT by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDT in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IDT during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

IDT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech, net2phone, and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; and national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.