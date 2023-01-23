Short Interest in Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Decreases By 14.8%

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the December 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

OTCMKTS:INVVY remained flat at $24.50 on Friday. 608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.57. Indivior has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $24.50.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Indivior from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

