Short Interest in JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) Drops By 17.0%

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,300 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the December 15th total of 123,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 304,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

JE Cleantech Stock Performance

JCSE remained flat at $0.74 during trading on Friday. 43,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,586. JE Cleantech has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.77.

Institutional Trading of JE Cleantech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JE Cleantech stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.20% of JE Cleantech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About JE Cleantech

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications in Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It provides various cleaning systems and other equipment, including aqueous washing systems, plating and cleaning systems, train cleaning systems, and filtration units.

