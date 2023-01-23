Short Interest in Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF) Rises By 22.3%

Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 774,100 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the December 15th total of 632,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,741.0 days.

Kikkoman Price Performance

KIKOF stock remained flat at $49.54 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.85. Kikkoman has a 12-month low of $49.54 and a 12-month high of $54.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Nomura upgraded Kikkoman from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

About Kikkoman

Kikkoman Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells food products in Japan and internationally. It offers soy sauces, soy sauce soup bases, dipping and marinade sauces, and Del Monte seasonings; soy milk and Del Monte beverages; sweet sake for cooking; and wines. The company also manufactures and sells canned fruits, corn products, and tomato ketchup, as well as health foods; and purchases and sells oriental food products.

Featured Stories

