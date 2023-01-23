Short Interest in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Decreases By 10.2%

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 988,100 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the December 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Krystal Biotech Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $81.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.99. Krystal Biotech has a 12-month low of $47.67 and a 12-month high of $85.65.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.06. Equities research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech will post -5.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $65,872.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,726,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,184,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Krystal Biotech news, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $77,328.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,787,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,107,146.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 823 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $65,872.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,726,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,184,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,637 shares of company stock worth $5,848,121. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 214.7% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 46,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 31,719 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 62.1% during the third quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 16.1% during the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KRYS shares. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

