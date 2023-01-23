Short Interest in Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) Drops By 14.1%

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the December 15th total of 59,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Kuke Music

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kuke Music stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Kuke Music Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of KUKE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.55. 969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,333. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81. Kuke Music has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10.

About Kuke Music

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Music Learning Business; and Music Events and Performances Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.

