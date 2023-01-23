Short Interest in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Rises By 12.6%

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the December 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 340,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.10.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of COO traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $346.14. 314,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,965. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $326.30 and its 200 day moving average is $305.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $244.21 and a 1-year high of $430.67.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $848.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.88 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total value of $344,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,543 shares in the company, valued at $4,662,854.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Cooper Companies by 65.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Cooper Companies by 410.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Cooper Companies by 82.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Featured Articles

