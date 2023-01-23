Short Interest in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Expands By 6.7%

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,220,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the December 15th total of 12,390,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD traded down $0.44 on Monday, reaching $314.56. 2,342,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,245,059. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $320.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $374.67.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Home Depot

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

In other news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,059,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,908,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,591,269,000 after purchasing an additional 286,186 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 9.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,722,967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,682,956,000 after purchasing an additional 812,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,535,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,066,777,000 after acquiring an additional 86,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. MKM Partners cut their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.