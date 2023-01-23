Siacoin (SC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6.00 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. Siacoin has a market cap of $161.10 million and $6.00 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,732.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.31 or 0.00388462 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00015224 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.81 or 0.00790985 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00101754 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.03 or 0.00571982 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.56 or 0.00196035 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,090,572,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

