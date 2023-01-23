Siacoin (SC) Price Hits $0.0031

Siacoin (SC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $163.13 million and $4.56 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,072.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00389914 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00014996 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.06 or 0.00763220 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00098608 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.88 or 0.00580366 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00194325 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,093,752,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

