Sierra Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Sierra Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $540,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.2% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.3% during the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IEF opened at $98.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.62. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $113.49.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

