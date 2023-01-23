Sierra Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Sierra Capital LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.1% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 332.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 46.5% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $532,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.17 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.73 and a 52-week high of $110.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.97.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.313 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.