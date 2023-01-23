Sierra Capital LLC Has $82,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Sierra Capital LLC decreased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHR. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5,238.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $50.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.13. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $48.09 and a one year high of $55.53.

