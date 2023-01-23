Sierra Capital LLC Makes New Investment in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 12.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 388,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,058,000 after acquiring an additional 43,388 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Hershey by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 24,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Price Performance

NYSE HSY opened at $216.28 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $191.00 and a 12 month high of $242.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.17.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $3,240,877.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,692,123.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $207,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $3,240,877.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,692,123.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,886 shares of company stock worth $9,500,707. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Erste Group Bank lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.00.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.