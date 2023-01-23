Sierra Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 6,816 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after buying an additional 30,701 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 512.6% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 693.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 287,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,720,000 after purchasing an additional 251,183 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Campion Asset Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock opened at $51.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.34. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $62.19.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.846 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.51.

