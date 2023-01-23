Sierra Capital LLC Sells 133,803 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Sierra Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,803 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACWX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 45.2% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $49.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.83. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $55.68.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.