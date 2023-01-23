Sierra Capital LLC Sells 1,347 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sierra Capital LLC trimmed its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,329 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 68,072 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $9,184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,274 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,071 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 36,109 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 25,231 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Trading Up 0.3 %

AXP opened at $152.12 on Monday. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.16. The company has a market capitalization of $113.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Stephens downgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.74.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

See Also

