Sierra Capital LLC Sells 40,727 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Sierra Capital LLC decreased its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) by 79.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,727 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $999,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,093,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,817,000 after acquiring an additional 17,181 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,712,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,430,000 after acquiring an additional 50,794 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $74,000.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SLQD stock opened at $48.43 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $50.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.03.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

