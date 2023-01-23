SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Reaches $0.18 on Major Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000783 BTC on major exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $213.83 million and $73.85 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SingularityNET Token Profile

AGIX is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,249,584,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,121,857 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,249,584,776.9646044 with 1,199,121,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.1987366 USD and is down -8.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $73,767,678.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

