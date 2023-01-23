SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock Price Up 6% After Analyst Upgrade

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6% during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $96.00 to $120.00. The company traded as high as $118.15 and last traded at $118.15. Approximately 35,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 216,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.44.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SITM. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SiTime from $240.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SiTime in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

In other news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $115,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 701 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $73,633.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,970,100.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,159 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $115,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,155,137. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SiTime by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in SiTime by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SiTime by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in SiTime by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 2.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.08 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.22.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). SiTime had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

