Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Has $6.08 Million Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies accounts for 3.4% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $6,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 27.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 571 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period.

NYSE A traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $158.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,329. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.93. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $160.26. The company has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, January 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.58%.

In other news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total value of $4,595,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,028,133.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total value of $4,595,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,028,133.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,814 shares of company stock valued at $33,179,644.

A has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.36.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

