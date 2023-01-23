Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Invests $1.69 Million in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 17,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Amedisys by 67.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,844,000 after acquiring an additional 386,411 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Amedisys by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 572,598 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,190,000 after buying an additional 357,598 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Amedisys by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,940 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $177,225,000 after buying an additional 301,899 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,919,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $671,378,000 after purchasing an additional 138,484 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMED traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,740. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.16 and a 200-day moving average of $102.44. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.30 and a 12 month high of $179.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $557.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.30 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMED shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $154.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.19.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

