Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Short Interest Update

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the December 15th total of 78,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ EDTK traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,482. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $1.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skillful Craftsman Education Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDTK. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology by 154.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 170,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 103,862 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology by 41.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Skillful Craftsman Education Technology

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, basic, and higher education.

