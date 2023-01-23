Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Gap Up to $103.06

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $103.06, but opened at $105.75. Skyworks Solutions shares last traded at $106.98, with a volume of 213,079 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SWKS. Raymond James reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.82.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 4.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.37 and a 200-day moving average of $96.22.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.17. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,054 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.