Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Slate Grocery REIT Price Performance

OTCMKTS SRRTF opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.99. Slate Grocery REIT has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $13.98.

Slate Grocery REIT Announces Dividend

Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.

Slate Grocery REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, owning and leasing a portfolio of diversified revenue-producing commercial real estate properties. Its portfolios include residential, office and industrial projects. The company was founded by Blair Welch and Brady Welch on January 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

