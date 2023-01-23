Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target Cut to C$24.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at CIBC from C$26.50 to C$24.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

SCCAF has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Sleep Country Canada Trading Up 2.0 %

SCCAF stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.55. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260. Sleep Country Canada has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $29.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.39.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

