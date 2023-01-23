Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 334,576 Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 334,576 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,437,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Primoris Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Primoris Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRIM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Primoris Services from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Primoris Services from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Primoris Services
Primoris Services Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $25.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.18. Primoris Services Co. has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $27.94.
Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 3.04%. Research analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Primoris Services Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.71%.
About Primoris Services
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Primoris Services (PRIM)
- Is Canadian Solar Too Hot to Handle?
- UiPath is the Blue-Collar AI Platform to Watch in 2023
- CVS Health is Growing into an Integrated Healthcare Organization
- NVIDIA Outlook Improving: Watchlist Candidate for 2023
- Is C3.ai Stock a ChatGPT Artificial Intelligence Play?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.