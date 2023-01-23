Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,732 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.12% of AutoNation worth $6,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AutoNation by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,012,000 after buying an additional 123,772 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in AutoNation by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,880,000 after buying an additional 338,288 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,685,000 after acquiring an additional 66,127 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,466,000 after acquiring an additional 36,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 843,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,948,000 after acquiring an additional 124,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 7,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total value of $884,710.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,587,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,191,533.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $13,102,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,878,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,225,040.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 7,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total transaction of $884,710.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,587,808 shares in the company, valued at $649,191,533.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 344,019 shares of company stock valued at $37,978,902 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of AutoNation to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.88.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $113.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.71. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.92 and a 12-month high of $135.57.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 62.53%. Research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.07 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

