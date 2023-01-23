Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 375,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,272 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $7,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,241,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,122,000 after acquiring an additional 448,144 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,009,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,128,000 after acquiring an additional 349,720 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,490,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 19.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,842,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,641,000 after acquiring an additional 302,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 11.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,918,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,185,000 after acquiring an additional 202,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on GDOT. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Green Dot to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Green Dot from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Green Dot to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Green Dot from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, William Blair lowered Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Green Dot Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $16.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $893.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.22. Green Dot Co. has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $34.33.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $337.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.52 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

