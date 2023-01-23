Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.25% of Belden worth $6,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Belden by 88.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Belden during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 483.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 87.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 2,935.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Belden

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $79,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,710.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Belden Stock Up 1.7 %

BDC stock opened at $78.32 on Monday. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.89 and a fifty-two week high of $82.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $670.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.29 million. Belden had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BDC. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Belden from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Belden in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Belden in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Belden from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

About Belden

(Get Rating)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

