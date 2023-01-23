Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 1,425 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,057 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Cigna were worth $6,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 52.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 36.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CI shares. Raymond James cut shares of Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.45.

Cigna Price Performance

CI opened at $308.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $321.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.06. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $213.16 and a twelve month high of $340.11.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. Equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

Insider Activity at Cigna

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

