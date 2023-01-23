Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 5,184 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,184 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 2,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 27,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DINO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

In other news, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $211,675.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,594.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $211,675.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,594.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $241,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,822,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,657,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,052,355 shares of company stock valued at $244,263,484 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $57.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.56. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.34. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12-month low of $29.14 and a 12-month high of $66.19.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The company’s revenue was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 15.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

