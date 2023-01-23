Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 961 Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 680,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. NextGen Healthcare comprises 1.6% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 1.01% of NextGen Healthcare worth $12,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 10.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 133,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 13,051 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 568.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 71,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 60,891 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the third quarter worth $5,898,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the third quarter worth $1,076,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 3.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXGN opened at $17.46 on Monday. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 56.32 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.29.

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $159.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 3,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $77,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $654,238.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 148,776 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,762.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 3,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $77,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,225. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

