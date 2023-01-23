Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,344 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,229 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,452 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,867 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.1% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $85,081,000 after acquiring an additional 75,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. MKM Partners upped their price target on Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.48.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $148.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.51. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.71 and a 52-week high of $168.95. The company has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.03). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 45.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

