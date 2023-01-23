Smooth Love Potion (SLP) 1-Day Volume Hits $44.30 Million

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $130.28 million and approximately $44.30 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smooth Love Potion token can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.00 or 0.00418176 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,668.29 or 0.29352903 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.68 or 0.00645665 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Profile

Smooth Love Potion’s launch date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,584,586,386 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,584,583,746 tokens. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Smooth Love Potion is medium.com/@axieinfinity. The official website for Smooth Love Potion is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smooth Love Potion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smooth Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

