Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Acquires 221 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,963 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials makes up approximately 1.1% of Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $6,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,636,848,000 after acquiring an additional 105,535 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 25.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $743,040,000 after purchasing an additional 504,794 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,007,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,617,000 after purchasing an additional 156,354 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 968,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,698,000 after purchasing an additional 49,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,414,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MLM traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $345.51. 15,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,770. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $284.99 and a 12 month high of $406.85. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $351.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.65.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MLM. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $399.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $380.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.10.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

Featured Stories

