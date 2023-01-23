Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,673 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 17,681 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.74. The stock had a trading volume of 141,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,927,909. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.68. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.24.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%.

